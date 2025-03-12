iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,279 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.7% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $558.64 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $555.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $597.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

