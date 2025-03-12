iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6,386.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,621,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596,884 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Essential Planning LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Essential Planning LLC. owned 0.23% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $74,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,330,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632,679 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60,525,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,279 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4,352.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 4,380,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,282,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $183,980,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,716,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651,218 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1553 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

