iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,176,338,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $62,801,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,205,000 after purchasing an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6,039.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,371,000 after acquiring an additional 281,084 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,861,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average of $91.58.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

