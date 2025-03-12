iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

BATS:USMV opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.58.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.