iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 244.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,466 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $53,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,367,267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,814,000 after buying an additional 655,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,076,000 after buying an additional 532,085 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,072.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 295,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,683,000 after buying an additional 270,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 676,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,261,000 after buying an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $362.98 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $315.24 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.