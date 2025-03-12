iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $16,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. SWP Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $188.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.36. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $176.09 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
