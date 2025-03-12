John Mutch Sells 2,000 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total value of $155,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,654 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,766.98. This trade represents a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilysys Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.72 and a 12-month high of $142.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.18.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGYS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilysys

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 59.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after buying an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agilysys by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after buying an additional 43,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,614,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.