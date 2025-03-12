Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 4,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $116.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.64. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

