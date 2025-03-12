Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,660 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Maximus worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Maximus by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Maximus by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Maximus by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 3,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.64 per share, for a total transaction of $247,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,491,624.56. This trade represents a 1.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 3,490 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.46 per share, for a total transaction of $249,395.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,520 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,679.20. This represents a 3.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,008 shares of company stock worth $497,835. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Down 2.1 %

MMS opened at $68.55 on Wednesday. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Maximus

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.