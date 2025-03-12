Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,792,069 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 4.11% of Endeavour Silver worth $39,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 20.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

EXK opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Free Report ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $42.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.90 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a positive return on equity of 0.97%. Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

