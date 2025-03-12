KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.42, but opened at $22.30. KE shares last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 834,249 shares.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

KE Trading Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of -0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.07.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of KE by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,847,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,902 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in KE by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,261,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,433,000 after purchasing an additional 392,588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in KE by 111,822,650.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,182,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182,265 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in KE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,155,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,228,000 after buying an additional 194,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,167,000. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

