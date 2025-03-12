Knuff & Co LLC Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Knuff & Co LLC cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.3% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMG opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.05 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMG. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

