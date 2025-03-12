Knuff & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,169,000. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 41,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,729,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $334.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.39. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $281.46 and a 12-month high of $422.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Melius cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $413.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,818,050.22. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

