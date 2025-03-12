Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $19.01 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,100 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned 6.91% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF worth $19,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Price Performance

KCE stock opened at $124.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.73. The stock has a market cap of $500.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.24. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a one year low of $103.87 and a one year high of $149.66.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

