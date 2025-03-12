Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLIC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,278,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,975,000 after buying an additional 50,430 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,762,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,220,000 after buying an additional 717,832 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,113,000 after buying an additional 33,124 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,379,000 after buying an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after buying an additional 77,479 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 296.75 and a beta of 1.38. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $53.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 683.33%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.