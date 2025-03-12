Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 960 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 96,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. P E Global LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. P E Global LLC now owns 2,229,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,933,000 after purchasing an additional 114,345 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,130,000 after purchasing an additional 192,070 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,384,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,715,000 after acquiring an additional 94,541 shares in the last quarter. Granger Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% during the fourth quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,370,000 after acquiring an additional 959,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 105,951 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.49. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $124.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

