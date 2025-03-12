Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 130,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 67,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $21.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

