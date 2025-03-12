Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Law Debenture (LON:LWDB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The investment trust reported GBX 33.48 ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Law Debenture had a net margin of 69.85% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

Law Debenture Trading Up 1.4 %

LON LWDB opened at GBX 895.95 ($11.60) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 900.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 891.85. Law Debenture has a twelve month low of GBX 766 ($9.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 929 ($12.03).

Law Debenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 0.88%. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Law Debenture Company Profile

LawDeb is a rare proposition; an investment trust with an independent professional services business. Our goal is to achieve long term capital growth in real terms and steadily increasing income.

