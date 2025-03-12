Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $186.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.00 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. Legend Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 0.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

