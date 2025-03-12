LENZ Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LENZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 119,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 144,909 shares.The stock last traded at $23.30 and had previously closed at $22.97.

LENZ Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95.

Institutional Trading of LENZ Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LENZ Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $1,270,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in LENZ Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in LENZ Therapeutics by 273.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in LENZ Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LENZ Therapeutics by 197.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 81,901 shares in the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to improve vision in the United States. Its product candidates include LNZ100 and LNZ101 which are in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of presbyopia. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California.

