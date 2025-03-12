Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 324 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,220,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $269.99 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $233.95 and a 12 month high of $300.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.10.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

