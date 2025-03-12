Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 233 ($3.02) and last traded at GBX 103.38 ($1.34), with a volume of 21455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.36).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 101.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.12.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

