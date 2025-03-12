Matt Hartmann Purchases 11,000,000 Shares of GTI Energy Limited (ASX:GTR) Stock

GTI Energy Limited (ASX:GTR – Get Free Report) insider Matt Hartmann bought 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,000.00 ($20,754.72).
GTI Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $8.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.16.
About GTI Energy
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GTI Energy
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for GTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.