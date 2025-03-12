Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up 1.7% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 33,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 19,242 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.07.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

MDT stock opened at $93.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.88. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. This trade represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

