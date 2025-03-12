Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Buys C$57,368.72 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Karine Delbarre bought 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$53.07 per share, with a total value of C$57,368.72.

Methanex Price Performance

MX traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,652. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$63.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.53. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of C$49.21 and a 12 month high of C$78.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MX. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Stories

