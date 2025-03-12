MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Director Emanuel R. Pearlman Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) Director Emanuel R. Pearlman acquired 1,000 shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $13,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,180. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MidCap Financial Investment stock opened at $12.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.28 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 37.05%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of MidCap Financial Investment

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 116.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIC. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 18.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 269.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 9.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 180,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter worth $428,000. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

