Miller Financial Services LLC Takes Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTMX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 284,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 34,032 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.02.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

