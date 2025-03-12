Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR) Short Interest Down 89.1% in February

Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,200 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the February 13th total of 706,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDR traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 88,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47. Mobile-health Network Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $236.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mobile-health Network Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobile-health Network Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ:MNDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 209,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.92% of Mobile-health Network Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mobile-health Network Solutions Company Profile

Mobile-health Network Solutions, an investment holding company, provides telehealth solutions in Singapore. The company operates in two segments, Telemedicine and Other Services, and Sale of Medicine and Medical Devices. It offers MaNaDr platform, a 360-degree healthcare ecosystem, which connects users and service providers through the range of healthcare services and product offerings that can be accessed through the mobile application and website.

