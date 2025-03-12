Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 4,327 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kenvue by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,283,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Kenvue by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,979,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115,374 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kenvue by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 13,886,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975,392 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter worth $98,926,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 137,915,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.36.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

