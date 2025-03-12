Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 5,980 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,980 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in AT&T by 169.2% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.74.

AT&T Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:T opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $186.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

