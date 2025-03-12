Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $50.65 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $53.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

About Alerian MLP ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

