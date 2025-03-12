Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,416 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CCJ. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Cameco Trading Up 2.6 %

Cameco stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.88. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.43 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.91 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.