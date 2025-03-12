NASB Financial, Inc. (NASB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 28th

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

NASB Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NASB opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.40. NASB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NASB Financial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 17.41%.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.