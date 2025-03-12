National Bank Financial Estimates Savaria Q1 Earnings

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Savaria in a report released on Thursday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed expects that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cormark upgraded shares of Savaria from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.57.

Savaria Stock Down 1.3 %

Savaria stock opened at C$16.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$15.88 and a 1-year high of C$23.92.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

