Natural Investments LLC Makes New $399,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,615,929 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,777,289,000 after buying an additional 870,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,625,000 after buying an additional 1,989,725 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,670,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 193,236 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,356,581 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,037,000 after purchasing an additional 498,284 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $199.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $153.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.78. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $149.43 and a one year high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. The trade was a 61.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total value of $523,308.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,374,385.96. This trade represents a 5.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,955 shares of company stock worth $4,847,350. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

