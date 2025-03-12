Natural Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Natural Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vital Farms as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,171,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,172,000 after acquiring an additional 516,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,187 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,464,000. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 447,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,066,000 after acquiring an additional 34,412 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.95. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.32 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, CMO Kathryn Mckeon sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $517,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,222.24. The trade was a 21.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,684,456.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 613,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,115,595.02. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,202 shares of company stock worth $7,855,957. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VITL shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

