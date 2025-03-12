Natural Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 9,081 Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 8.4 %
Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.15. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $46.61.
Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
