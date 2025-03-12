Natural Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 9,081 Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.15. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $46.61.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.