NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,572 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,755,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,694,000 after buying an additional 4,035,048 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,472,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,437,000 after buying an additional 3,220,235 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2,664.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,355,000 after buying an additional 2,116,520 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,773,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

