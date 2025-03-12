NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULG opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.16. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $26.91 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.43.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

