NBT Bank N A NY Has $296,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $124.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.73. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.19.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

