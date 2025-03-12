Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.33, Zacks reports. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.28% and a negative net margin of 180.70%.

Nektar Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,133. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $151.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.65. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $1.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 51,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $48,048.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 326,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,289.76. The trade was a 13.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 46,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $47,464.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,195,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,667.10. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,586 shares of company stock worth $159,990. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

