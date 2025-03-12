NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Down 7% – Here’s Why

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) were down 7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.12. Approximately 296,896 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 788,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,239,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,673,000 after purchasing an additional 195,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,958,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 80,449 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 4,701,897 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,491 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,436,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,645,000 after buying an additional 78,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,167,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,202,000 after buying an additional 91,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

