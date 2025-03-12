Net Worth Advisory Group Takes $200,000 Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $64.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $70.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

