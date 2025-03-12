New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 41,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,367.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IWD stock opened at $184.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $168.85 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.20 and its 200-day moving average is $190.71.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

