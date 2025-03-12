New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $555,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MGK stock opened at $309.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $266.99 and a 1 year high of $358.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.25.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

