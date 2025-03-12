New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 217.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter.

FLDR opened at $50.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14. Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (FLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade floating-rate bonds and fixed-rate Treasury notes with a target portfolio duration of less than one year.

