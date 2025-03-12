New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Shares Down 0% – What’s Next?

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.80 and last traded at $24.83. Approximately 13,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 16,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

