Northland Capmk Upgrades Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) to Strong-Buy

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Red Cat in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Red Cat Stock Performance
Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 96.00% and a negative net margin of 232.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Red Cat will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Red Cat news, Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 328,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $2,726,813.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 681,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,646,086.88. This trade represents a 32.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Geoffrey Wayne Hitchcock sold 113,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $1,188,312.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 558,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,913. This represents a 16.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,930,441 shares of company stock worth $21,099,751. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Red Cat
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Red Cat by 407.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.
About Red Cat
Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.
