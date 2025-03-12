Northland Capmk Upgrades Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) to Strong-Buy

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Red Cat in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Get Red Cat alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RCAT

Red Cat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAT opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. Red Cat has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $396.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.27). Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 96.00% and a negative net margin of 232.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Red Cat will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Red Cat news, Director Nicholas Reyland Liuzza, Jr. sold 328,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $2,726,813.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 681,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,646,086.88. This trade represents a 32.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Geoffrey Wayne Hitchcock sold 113,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $1,188,312.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 558,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,913. This represents a 16.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,930,441 shares of company stock worth $21,099,751. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Red Cat

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Red Cat in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Red Cat by 407.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Red Cat during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

About Red Cat

(Get Free Report)

Red Cat Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. The company operates through two segments: Enterprise and Consumer. It built infrastructure to manages drone fleets and fly, and provide services remotely, navigate confined industrial interior spaces and dangerous military environment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Cat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.