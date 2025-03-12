Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 197.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,864 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned about 0.22% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSE:NUS opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $409.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.16.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $445.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.10 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -8.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

