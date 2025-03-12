Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on April 1st

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,095. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

In other Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund news, VP David J. Lamb sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445.20. This trade represents a 78.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

